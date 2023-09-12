Affidavit: apps, technology tracked suspect in Woodrow St. killings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An affidavit released Tuesday revealed how apps and police technology helped in tracking and finding the suspect in a double homicide at a home on Woodrow Street on July 25 this year.

Vanessa Crawford and her purported boyfriend, Donald J. Eckert were shot and killed inside the home where Crawford operated a daycare, allegedly by Chuck Crawford, Vanessa Crawford’s estranged husband. Their bodies were seen through the window of the home by a 22-year-old woman who was there to drop off her child for daycare. A firefighter later entered the home through and unlocked side entrance and found Eckert’s and Vanessa Crawford’s bodies.

Vanessa Crawford lie face down on the floor and Eckert was on the couch in the living room, dead from a gunshot wound to the right temple and holding a 9mm handgun. The gun was jammed and it had been purchased by Chuck Crawford last year. All the shell casings at the scene were found to be from the gun fired by Crawford.

Chuck Crawford’s daughter tracked her father through an app on his phone called Life360. The app gave her the real-time location of Crawford’s phone and can show seven days of history. She told officers her father’s phone was located at his trailer at Lake Afton from the evening of July 24 until 6 a.m. on July 25. Vanessa Crawford and Eckert were killed at around 7:30 a.m.

A neighbor provided police with Ring doorbell video that showed the porch light of the home where the killings happened was turned on late off the night of July 24, then turned on at 12:43 a/m. the next morning, remaining on until officers arrived at the scene.

Officers used FLOCK technology to track Crawford’s vehicle and found it later that morning in the area of the homicides. As they approached his white GMC pickup, they saw Crawford sitting against a fence with a handgun in his hand and sometimes held against his head.

While negotiating with an officer for surrender, Crawford told the officer that he went to the house that morning to talk with Vanessa about their marital problems. When he arrived, he went inside and found her in the bedroom with her new boyfriend. Crawford told the officer he had his gun with him and that as he pulled Vanessa’s hard, she grabbed his arm, causing the gun to go off and shoot Vanessa.

Crawford said Eckert got up and Crawford shot him. Crawford said he then drove back to his Lake Afton trailer, went inside and tried to kill himself. He said the gun would not fire. After two hours of negotiation, Crawford put the gun down and was taken into custody.

