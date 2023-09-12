Chase near Andover ends with deputy shooting, critically injuring man

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update late Tuesday night: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided details into a Tuesday afternoon chase that ended near Andover with a sheriff’s deputy shooting a man who’d driven away from a traffic stop in a suspected stolen pickup.

At about 3:20 p.m., the KBI said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the agency to request assistance in investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene near the Butler and Sedgwick county line, approaching an hour since the chase began that ultimately led to the shooting.

AT about 2:40 p.m., near Andover, deputies from Butler and Sedgwick counites initiated a traffic stop on the suspected stolen pickup, the KBI said. The truck’s driver fled, prompting the chase.

In a news release late Tuesday night, the KBI said preliminary information indicated the chase ended at 159th Street and Bordeulac Street, near the county line ,when the 21-year-old man driving the suspected stolen pickup crashed the vehicle.

“He exited and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood. Multiple deputies pursued him on foot,” the KBI said.

The man then got into a large, unoccupied moving truck and attempted to drive south, the KBI said. Deputies approached the truck and, the agency said, one of them deployed a taser “with limited effect.”

“[The 21-year-old man] continued driving south a short distance in the direction of a deputy who fired one round, striking [the man],” the KBI said.

The agency said the truck continued moving forward, crashed into a garage, and stopped on a house’s front porch.

“Deputies began life-saving measures. EMS responded and transported the man to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries,” the KBI said. “No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.”

Update: The KBI has taken over an investigation after a deputy shot a suspect following a chase that ended at 159th Street East and Kellogg, on the county line between Butler and Sedgwick counties.

We know a Butler County deputy was chasing a suspect and after the vehicle chase ended, that suspect ran on foot near North Kellogg at Willowbrook. From there, we know shots were fired and the suspect was hit and taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

We’ve learned the suspect ran from Butler into Sedgwick County in the Willowbrook neighborhood.

The KBI is leading the investigation with the Butler County and Sedgwick County sheriff’s offices.

One person is in critical condition following a chase with shots fired near Andover.

Butler County dispatchers confirm the incident ended at 159th and Kellogg along the county line between Butler and Sedgwick counties.

Dispatchers don’t have details about who fired the shots or who the victim is.

12 News has a crew on the scene gathering more details about what happened.

