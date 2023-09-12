City of Wichita previews reimagined park in heart of city

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday provided an opportunity for a first look at a reimagined park in the heart of Wichita. The Wichita City Council gathered for a preview of Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park, in the 200 block of East Douglas.

The park design features art from two artists tasked with depicting the works and legacy of Chester Lewis, a prominent lawyer in the Civil Rights movement who, in 1954, served on the legal team that argued the landmark Brown v. Topeka Board of Education case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The new design will commemorate the life and accomplishments of Lewis. The park will also serve as a secondary entry plaza for the Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine. Feedback from Lewis’ family, stakeholders, and the community will help shape the final design. It’s expected to include ornamental paving, lighting, interpretative art features, and seating areas to relax, study and gather for special events,” the City of Wichita said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com