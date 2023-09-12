City of Wichita tightens rules for short-term rentals

The east Wichita home where a deadly shooting happened in 2021 was not legally an Airbnb,...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved new rules for short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

There is now a requirement for owners of these properties to be licensed with the city. Property owners will need to pay an annual fee for each rental unit and will need to have liability insurance. Under the new ordinance, the short-term rentals are also subject to inspections by the city, based on complaints.

The tighter rules also cover gatherings. Changes follow a shooting in April 2021 at an east Wichita rental property reportedly used as an Airbnb against city rules. A man died from his injuries in the shooting and three others were injured.

At the time, the City of Wichita specified that the house on Battin Street where the shooting happened was zoned single-family, so a hotel, motel or rental for less than seven days there was a violation without a conditional-use permit.

With the ordinance approved Tuesday, short-term rental owners will have six months to get licensed. Below, you can read the full ordinance presented to the Wichita City Council.

