Kansas governor requests presidential disaster declaration for damaging summer storms

The First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend was one several buildings damaged Sunday...
The First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend was one several buildings damaged Sunday evening as a strong storm swept across the area.(Debbie Tomlinson)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kanas Governor Laura Kelly last week sent a letter to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), requesting a major federal disaster declaration for the state due to significant storm damage sustained in 43 Kansas counties by several rounds of severe weather.

“From June 27 through August 8, Kansas was hit with multiple severe thunderstorms that included strong, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, large hail, and tornadoes,” the Adjutant General’s Department said in a news release on the declaration request.

“To repair vital infrastructure,” the Adjutant General’s Office said Kelly is seeking public assistance for the following counties:

Allen, Barber, Barton, Chautauqua, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Franklin, Graham, Gray, Greely, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Kearney, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Mitchell, Nemaha, Norton, Osborne, Pawnee, Phillips, Rawlins, Republic, Rice, Rush, Russell, Seward, Sherman, Stafford, Sumner, Thomas, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, Woodson, and Wyandotte.

Winds reached nearly 80 mph which caused this tree to be uprooted, and the grass came with it. There's damage all across town.
Residents in Lyons are cleaning up Friday after a severe thunderstorm packing strong winds and heavy rain caused significant damage to trees and structures.

“Over that two-month period, many Kansas counties experienced some sort of severe weather,” Governor Kelly said. “The damages inflicted by these storms have severely affected the safety and livelihoods of Kansans across the state. I have ordered the adjutant general to activate the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and to use all available resources of the state to cope with the disaster, as necessary.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
Circle school district logo
School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs, Chris Jones reach contract agreement

Latest News

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
1 critical after chase, shots fired near Andover
Patriot Car Show
Sedgwick County Jail records show Charles Fred Crawford, 62, booked on two counts of...
Affidavit: Apps, technology helped track suspect in Wichita double murder
City of Wichita
Wichita City Council planning improvements near MacArthur and Hoover