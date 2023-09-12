Kansas governor requests presidential disaster declaration for damaging summer storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kanas Governor Laura Kelly last week sent a letter to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), requesting a major federal disaster declaration for the state due to significant storm damage sustained in 43 Kansas counties by several rounds of severe weather.

“From June 27 through August 8, Kansas was hit with multiple severe thunderstorms that included strong, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, large hail, and tornadoes,” the Adjutant General’s Department said in a news release on the declaration request.

“To repair vital infrastructure,” the Adjutant General’s Office said Kelly is seeking public assistance for the following counties:

Allen, Barber, Barton, Chautauqua, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Franklin, Graham, Gray, Greely, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Kearney, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Mitchell, Nemaha, Norton, Osborne, Pawnee, Phillips, Rawlins, Republic, Rice, Rush, Russell, Seward, Sherman, Stafford, Sumner, Thomas, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, Woodson, and Wyandotte.

Winds reached nearly 80 mph which caused this tree to be uprooted, and the grass came with it. There's damage all across town.

Residents in Lyons are cleaning up Friday after a severe thunderstorm packing strong winds and heavy rain caused significant damage to trees and structures.

“Over that two-month period, many Kansas counties experienced some sort of severe weather,” Governor Kelly said. “The damages inflicted by these storms have severely affected the safety and livelihoods of Kansans across the state. I have ordered the adjutant general to activate the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan and to use all available resources of the state to cope with the disaster, as necessary.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com