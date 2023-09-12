Kansas Supreme Court to hear case concerning protest organizer’s 2020 arrest in Wichita

Following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Gabrielle Griffie organized a protest in...
Following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Gabrielle Griffie organized a protest in Wichita. She was arrested on two counts of unlawful assembly for “noisy conduct.”(KWCH)
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, Gabrielle Griffie organized a protest in Wichita. She was arrested on two counts of unlawful assembly for “noisy conduct.”

Now, the ACLU is questioning the constitutionality of the city ordinance that led to Griffie’s arrest. The ACLU is arguing that her First Amendment rights were violated and the Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in the case.

Griffie said she wants the municipal ordinance, for which she was arrested for violating, struck down. The ordinance in question deals with unlawful assembly and classifies “engaging in noisy conduct tending reasonably to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others,” as a misdemeanor crime.

Criminal defense attorney Dan Monnat argues the ordinance is too vague.

“With a vague term like this ‘noisy conduct’ that’s in the municipal ordinance, doesn’t that vague term threaten, even chill your right of expression and free speech?’” Monnat questioned.

ACLU of Kansas Legal Director Sharon Brett said the organization got involved to support Griffie. She said the ordinance for which Griffie was arrested could be used to stop free speech.

“We have serious concerns that law enforcement would use this statute to crack down on dissent, to essentially target people who are speaking a message that law enforcement doesn’t agree with,” Brett said.

That’s what Griffie said happened to her.

“The number one thing that they want to control is their image. When you’re out here protesting the police displaying their actions in a negative light, they don’t want that. Of course, they don’t want that, and they have the power to take you out of that position.”

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments on this case at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of Monday, the City of Wichita declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

1 dead in northwest Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 extremely critical condition after north Wichita crash
Pawnee County, Okla. courthouse
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
Fall-like weather knocking on the door
Cold front brings beneficial rain and fall-like temperatures to Kansas

Latest News

In 2020, Gabrielle Griffie was was arrested on two counts of unlawful assembly for “noisy...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear case concerning protest organizer’s 2020 arrest in Wichita
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Person hit by car, dies from injuries on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta
A Salina baton twirling team led by a lifelong twirler won a gold medal at this year's World...
Salina twirling team brings gold back to Kansas in global competition
The park design features art from two artists tasked with depicting the works and legacy of...
City of Wichita previews reimagined park in heart of city