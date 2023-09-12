More beautiful weather coming Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet and cool night is coming up for Kansas and Wednesday should be another great day, especially for anyone heading up to the state fair. Chances for rain will be sneaking back into western Kansas mid-late week, but severe storms and widespread rainfall look unlikely.

Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the 40s and 50s, and warm back into the 70s for much of the state. Scattered showers are expected to pop up in southwest Kansas late in the day, but they won’t be all that heavy. Dry weather is likely elsewhere.

Thursday will have more clouds than sunshine with an ongoing chance for scattered showers in western Kansas (basically west of Hays and west of Dodge City). Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Fridays weather won’t change much. Clouds will remain in Kansas with rain continuing for the west, but mainly dry central and east. There is a potential Friday night (late) for some showers to move toward central Kansas, but amounts will be very low and it will continue to be spotty at best.

Warmer weather returns next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 74 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 58 Spotty AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 56 Sunny.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; breezy.

