More beautiful weather coming Wednesday

Most of the state will be dry, but rain returns to the west
Very mild again midweek.
Very mild again midweek.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet and cool night is coming up for Kansas and Wednesday should be another great day, especially for anyone heading up to the state fair. Chances for rain will be sneaking back into western Kansas mid-late week, but severe storms and widespread rainfall look unlikely.

Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the 40s and 50s, and warm back into the 70s for much of the state. Scattered showers are expected to pop up in southwest Kansas late in the day, but they won’t be all that heavy. Dry weather is likely elsewhere.

Thursday will have more clouds than sunshine with an ongoing chance for scattered showers in western Kansas (basically west of Hays and west of Dodge City). Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Fridays weather won’t change much. Clouds will remain in Kansas with rain continuing for the west, but mainly dry central and east. There is a potential Friday night (late) for some showers to move toward central Kansas, but amounts will be very low and it will continue to be spotty at best.

Warmer weather returns next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 74 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 58 Spotty AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 56 Sunny.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 61 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
Circle school district logo
School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs, Chris Jones reach contract agreement

Latest News

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
Terrific Tuesday temperatures
Rain chances taper for now
Rain shutting down; cooler weather remains
Temperatures will stay nice and below average for the rest of the week.
Coolest afternoon temps in over two months
Rainfall forecast tonight through Monday evening.
Scattered rain tonight and Monday