No arrests made in Augusta woman’s homicide, family, neighbors concerned

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the death of a 93-year-old woman found in her home over the Labor Day weekend.

Authorities ruled Joanne Johnson’s death a homicide and said police have been speaking with neighbors, searching for answers. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case.

ADPS said the crime happened sometime between September 2 and 3 in the 1700 block of Robbins Street.

Neighbors like Bob Bunch said that means a killer is still on the loose.

“It’s really sad because she was 93. To last all those years and die like that is awful,” said Bunch. “I mean I’ve got no sympathy for someone who does that.”

Johnson’s son released a statement calling his mother a wonderful and kind person, and the family is still trying to grapple with what happened.

“The situation is inexplicable, no different than getting struck by lightning on a cloudless day. The family has no words, or ability to understand what has happened. We would refer any questions on the investigation to the Augusta DPS, who we believe to this point are pursuing this with incredible professionalism, compassion, and effort.”

Anyone with information on Johnson's death is asked to contact the Augusta Department of Public Safety

