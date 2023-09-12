No arrests made in Augusta woman’s homicide, family, neighbors concerned

The Augusta Department of Public Safety said no suspects have been identified in the death of Joanne Johnson, and neighbors want to know why.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the death of a 93-year-old woman found in her home over the Labor Day weekend.

Authorities ruled Joanne Johnson’s death a homicide and said police have been speaking with neighbors, searching for answers. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the case.

ADPS said the crime happened sometime between September 2 and 3 in the 1700 block of Robbins Street.

Neighbors like Bob Bunch said that means a killer is still on the loose.

“It’s really sad because she was 93. To last all those years and die like that is awful,” said Bunch. “I mean I’ve got no sympathy for someone who does that.”

Johnson’s son released a statement calling his mother a wonderful and kind person, and the family is still trying to grapple with what happened.

“The situation is inexplicable, no different than getting struck by lightning on a cloudless day. The family has no words, or ability to understand what has happened. We would refer any questions on the investigation to the Augusta DPS, who we believe to this point are pursuing this with incredible professionalism, compassion, and effort.”

Anyone with information on Johnson’s death is asked to contact the Augusta Department of Public Safety direct

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
Circle school district logo
School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs, Chris Jones reach contract agreement

Latest News

Cynthia Dawn Kinney
Okla. DA addresses claims linking BTK to 1976 cold case
Mike Fisher Oklahoma district attorney for Pawnee and Osage counties
FULL INTERVIEW: Okla. district attorney expresses concern in BTK investigation
Augusta homicide
Questions remain in death of 93-year-old Augusta woman
Free streaming
What the Tech? Find comfort with the classics with free streaming