Person hit by car, dies from injuries on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday night on U.S. 54 (Kellogg) near Southwest Tawakoni Road, between Andover and Augusta. This happened a little after 9 pm. on the stretch of U.S.-54 in western Butler County.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 54 is closed at Tawakoni Road. The scene remained active late Monday night. A 12 News crew also remained at the scene late into the night, working to confirm further information.

