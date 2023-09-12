Person hit by car, dies from injuries on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta

One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and Augusta.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday night on U.S. 54 (Kellogg) near Southwest Tawakoni Road, between Andover and Augusta. This happened a little after 9 pm. on the stretch of U.S.-54 in western Butler County.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 54 is closed at Tawakoni Road. The scene remained active late Monday night. A 12 News crew also remained at the scene late into the night, working to confirm further information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

1 dead in northwest Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 extremely critical condition after north Wichita crash
Pawnee County, Okla. courthouse
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
Fall-like weather knocking on the door
Cold front brings beneficial rain and fall-like temperatures to Kansas

Latest News

Circle school district logo
School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254
police lights
Woman dies after Reno County crash with semi
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 seriously injured in crash on highway K-96
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said one person was in very critical condition on Friday...
Minor dies from injuries in crash involving car, Circle school district bus