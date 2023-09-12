Salina twirling team brings gold back to Kansas in global competition

Salina, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina baton twirling team took Kansas to a global competition for the first time in the state’s history — and brought a first-place award back home to the Sunflower State.

The team — Shannon’s Stars Twirling Club — is led by 56-year-old Shannon Meis, who started baton twirling when she was just four years old. She was inspired by her babysitter, Deann Austin.

“My babysitter [Deann] was a twirler, and I thought that it looked like so much fun, so I started taking lessons from her,” Meis said.

Baton twirling became her passion. As Meis grew into adulthood, she started giving private lessons. She opened Shannon’s Stars Twirling Club in 1996. Now she has 70 students, ranging from preschoolers to young adults.

Some of those students have won numerous awards or gone on to twirl at Division 1 and Division 2 schools, but this was the first year her students competed in the World Baton Twirling Championships. She’s proud of the accomplishment.

“The world competition is basically the Olympics for twirling,” Meis said.

22 of her students qualified for the competition, which was held last month in Liverpool, England. Some of the students couldn’t make the trip — so they stayed in Salina and woke up at 3:30 a.m. to watch Shannon’s Stars perform.

“They stayed home and had a slumber party,” Meis said.

14 of her students, ranging from novice to elite twirlers and aged from 12 years old to 22, participated in the championship. They joined over 200 other twirlers as part of Team USA.

“We had to get super creative to tie everyone together and get the talent out,” Meis said.

Each team was required to develop a theme for their performance. Shannon’s Stars modeled theirs on the movie “Tangled,” a Disney movie that reimagines the story of Rapunzel. The team told a story using the “Tangled” characters Rapunzel, Mother Gothel and Flynn Rider.

Shannon’s Stars was the first performer in their event. Their routine changed moods from start to finish, beginning with uncertainty and transitioning into a hopeful climax.

As the performance neared its conclusion, Rapunzel and Flynn got into a cardboard canoe while a long strip of fabric rippled up and down, making waves. During this climactic point, the team tossed lit-up batons over the waves. It was a crowd-pleasing moment.

Meis watched her students twirl from the coach’s box. She loved watching them perform — and she equally loved hearing the crowd’s reaction.

“Hearing the entire arena oohing and ahhing at the different moves we brought out was amazing,” Meis said.

The crowd chanted “USA! USA!” after the performance concluded. Meis felt goosebumps.

“We had people from other countries and other people on Team USA tell us that our routine brought them to tears,” Meis said. “They were emotional over it. It was a huge compliment that our message came across even through the language barrier — that we were able to deliver emotion as part of our performance.”

Shannon’s Stars won the gold medal in the Junior Show Twirl Accessory Corp team competition, taking first place over third place Norway and second place Croatia. One team member, 17-year-old Callan Hall, placed 6th overall in an individual competition.

“I can’t explain what it’s like to watch the girls stand on the podium,” Meis said. “The flags are raised just like in the Olympics, and the national anthem is played in honor of you representing your country and bringing gold back to the United States. There were many, many tears of joy and pride in that moment.”

“Sometimes I think, ‘That really happened, right?’”

