Terrific Tuesday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a clear and cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today under mainly sunny skies, expect highs in the middle to upper 70s which is ten degrees warmer than Monday, but also ten degrees cooler than normal.

We’re in the 70s once again on Wednesday, but skies will slowly turn cloudy as another weather maker moves our way. Expect scattered showers over western Kansas tomorrow night and Thursday to spread east into central Kansas late Thursday into Friday.

Neither heavy rain nor severe storms are expected around the state, but the unsettled weather will keep temperatures on the cool side for mid-September.

Summer is not over. Even though nothing hot is in the forecast, highs will return to the near normal lower to middle 80s next week along with quite a bit of sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. High: 78.

Thu: Low: 59. High: 74. Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon rain showers.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 72. Isolated morning showers; mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 56. High: 77. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 57. High: 81. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

