Wichita City Council planning improvements near MacArthur and Hoover

City of Wichita
City of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s City Council will likely vote Tuesday on improvements in the Colt Meadows Addition, located south of MacArthur Road and east of Hoover Road.

On May 3, 2022, the City approved petitions for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and paving improvements for the addition. The proposed design agreement provided inspection services related to paving improvements. The City said the engineering division has worked closely with the development community to create an effective partnership and business model for project management.

The cost of the improvements is estimated near $150,000. The City said funding is available within the existing budget.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pawnee County, Okla. courthouse
Oklahoma DA: BTK not a suspect in teen’s 1976 disappearance, but a dead man might be
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in south...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in SE Wichita
Circle school district logo
School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Person hit by car, dies from injuries on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs, Chris Jones reach contract agreement

Latest News

In 2020, Gabrielle Griffie was was arrested on two counts of unlawful assembly for “noisy...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear case concerning protest organizer’s 2020 arrest in Wichita
Following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Gabrielle Griffie organized a protest in...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear case concerning protest organizer’s 2020 arrest in Wichita
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Person hit by car, dies from injuries on stretch of U.S.-54 between Andover and Augusta
A Salina baton twirling team led by a lifelong twirler won a gold medal at this year's World...
Salina twirling team brings gold back to Kansas in global competition