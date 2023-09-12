Wichita City Council planning improvements near MacArthur and Hoover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s City Council will likely vote Tuesday on improvements in the Colt Meadows Addition, located south of MacArthur Road and east of Hoover Road.

On May 3, 2022, the City approved petitions for water, sanitary sewer, drainage and paving improvements for the addition. The proposed design agreement provided inspection services related to paving improvements. The City said the engineering division has worked closely with the development community to create an effective partnership and business model for project management.

The cost of the improvements is estimated near $150,000. The City said funding is available within the existing budget.

