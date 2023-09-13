Adam Sandler announces December tour stop at INTRUST Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announces The I Missed You Tour, a massive 25 city run across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Oct 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto and Wichita on December 10, before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on December 12.

The announcement of this run follows his success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold out shows earlier this year. TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation and Venue presales beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for The I Missed You Tour will start Friday, September 15 at 12 PM and tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.com, www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

