Adam Sandler announces December tour stop at INTRUST Bank Arena

FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC...
FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.” (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)(Mark Von Holden | Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announces The I Missed You Tour, a massive 25 city run across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Oct 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto and Wichita on December 10, before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on December 12.

The announcement of this run follows his success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold out shows earlier this year. TICKETS:  Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation and Venue presales beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for The I Missed You Tour will start Friday, September 15 at 12 PM and tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.com, www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
KBI identifies man shot by deputy after chase, crash in Andover
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect...
Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s briefing on BTK investigation
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of Joanne Johnson as a...
No arrests made in Augusta woman’s homicide, family, neighbors concerned

Latest News

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Man charged with child endangerment, battery in boat crash that severely injured Haysville girl
Boil water advisory issued for the Pretty Prairie
SWAT and Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and Zoo Blvd. Black Traditional...
SWAT responds to standoff in west Wichita, school on lockout
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Suicide rate on the rise in Sedgwick County