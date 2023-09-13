Boil water advisory issued for the Pretty Prairie

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County.

The KDHE issued the advisory on Wednesday after a loss of pressure. The agency said a failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The KDHE said customers should do the following until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

