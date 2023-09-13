CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
KBI identifies man shot by deputy after chase, crash in Andover
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect...
Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s briefing on BTK investigation
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.
Turnpike reopens near Mulvane following crash that injured 3 pedestrians

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Heavy surf is pounding Bermuda as Hurricane Lee aims for New England and Atlantic Canada
Wende Wakeman has been named the first female Texas Ranger major in the Texas Department of...
‘Unbelievable honor’: Authorities promote 1st female to serve as Texas Ranger major
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court
Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Prosecution rests at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial