Heights’ star TJ Williams announces commitment to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Wichita Heights senior TJ Williams is staying home. The combo guard announced on social media Wednesday that he will be playing collegiately for Wichita State, choosing the Shockers over multiple Power 5 offers.

Williams announced his choice just a few weeks after taking an official visit to coach Paul Mills and the Shockers. He was set to take a visit to Iowa at the end of the month, instead choosing to accept the Wichita State offer ahead of that trip.

A state champion in 2022 as a sophomore, Williams improved him numbers across the board his junior year, averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game to help lead the Falcons to another title game appearance.

The 6′4″ combo guard previously earned offers from Texas Tech, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Missouri. A 3 star by most recruiting services, Williams becomes the first commit for the Shockers in the class of 2024.

