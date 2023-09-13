Heights’ star TJ Williams announces commitment to Wichita State

Heights defeated Junction City in the 6A State Quarterfinals held on Mar 8, 2023; Wichita,...
Heights defeated Junction City in the 6A State Quarterfinals held on Mar 8, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA(©KellyRoss | ©Kelly Ross)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Wichita Heights senior TJ Williams is staying home. The combo guard announced on social media Wednesday that he will be playing collegiately for Wichita State, choosing the Shockers over multiple Power 5 offers.

Williams announced his choice just a few weeks after taking an official visit to coach Paul Mills and the Shockers. He was set to take a visit to Iowa at the end of the month, instead choosing to accept the Wichita State offer ahead of that trip.

A state champion in 2022 as a sophomore, Williams improved him numbers across the board his junior year, averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game to help lead the Falcons to another title game appearance.

The 6′4″ combo guard previously earned offers from Texas Tech, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Missouri. A 3 star by most recruiting services, Williams becomes the first commit for the Shockers in the class of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
Chase near Andover ends with deputy shooting, critically injuring man
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect...
Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s briefing on BTK investigation
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of Joanne Johnson as a...
No arrests made in Augusta woman’s homicide, family, neighbors concerned

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of...
Chiefs, Chris Jones reach contract agreement
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA...
Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13
Kansas tight end Jared Casey celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels headlines 34-23 victory over Illinois in season debut
Friends and family remember beloved Wichita photographer, Linda Gregory.
Friends, family, team gather under Friday night lights to honor Wichita photographer