InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
Chase near Andover ends with deputy shooting, critically injuring man
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect...
Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s briefing on BTK investigation
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Sedgwick County Jail records show Charles Fred Crawford, 62, booked on two counts of...
Affidavit: Apps, technology helped track suspect in Wichita double murder

Latest News

Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.
Three pedestrians injured in crash on turnpike
The sheriff and Osage County district attorney are at odds over the investigation with both...
Osage County, Okla. sheriff announces formation of BTK task force in cold-case investigation
It's all part of the Koch pro bono legal team's Sprint Around the World event.
Koch legal team holds event providing education on obtaining legal documents
An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Osage County, Okla. sheriff announces formation of BTK task force in cold-case investigation
Osage County, Okla. Sheriff Eddie Virden considers Dennis Rader the prime suspect in Cynthia...
Dennis Rader in middle of disagreement between Oklahoma sheriff, prosecutor