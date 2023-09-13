Kansas State Fair: Animals and agriculture

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are two things the Kansas State Fair showcases annually - animals and agriculture.

Watermelons, onions, and the state’s biggest pumpkin can be found in the Pride of Kansas building.

The pumpkin, grown by Matt Jacobs, weighs in at 1233.6 pounds, but it falls 46 pounds short of the current state fair record holder, which was also grown by Jacobs.

He set the record last year with an enormous 1,280-pound pumpkin. Before that, the heaviest pumpkin weighed in at 1,127 pounds.

It's just one competition that brings hundreds of animals from all across the U.S. to Hutchinson, Kan.

From agriculture to animals, the fair brings out hundreds of animals from across the state, especially for the Sheep Show.

Like most dog shows, the Sheep Show judges the farm animals on their posture, weight and walking speed.

Winners get prize money, bragging rights and priority from businesses looking to buy sheep for breeding. They also get to go to Kentucky at the end of the year for nationals.

“This year I’ve judged as far east as Massachusetts and as far west as Washington state and I’m gonna judge the Arizona State Fair next week, and I am judging the national show in Kentucky at the end of the year,” said Sheep Show judge Matthew Anderson.

