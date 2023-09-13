Kansas State Fair: Animals and agriculture

At the Pride of Kansas Building, you can see watermelons, onions and the state's biggest pumpkin.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are two things the Kansas State Fair showcases annually - animals and agriculture.

Watermelons, onions, and the state’s biggest pumpkin can be found in the Pride of Kansas building.

The pumpkin, grown by Matt Jacobs, weighs in at 1233.6 pounds, but it falls 46 pounds short of the current state fair record holder, which was also grown by Jacobs.

He set the record last year with an enormous 1,280-pound pumpkin. Before that, the heaviest pumpkin weighed in at 1,127 pounds.

It's just one competition that brings hundreds of animals from all across the U.S. to Hutchinson, Kan.

From agriculture to animals, the fair brings out hundreds of animals from across the state, especially for the Sheep Show.

Like most dog shows, the Sheep Show judges the farm animals on their posture, weight and walking speed.

Winners get prize money, bragging rights and priority from businesses looking to buy sheep for breeding. They also get to go to Kentucky at the end of the year for nationals.

“This year I’ve judged as far east as Massachusetts and as far west as Washington state and I’m gonna judge the Arizona State Fair next week, and I am judging the national show in Kentucky at the end of the year,” said Sheep Show judge Matthew Anderson.

Calendar of Events
Food & Beverage
Tickets
Nex-Tech Grandstand Entertainment

Whatever brings you out to the fair, don’t forget to stop by the KWCH booth to say hello. We’ll have different talent at the booth all week. You can also sign up to win a Storm Team 12 umbrella or television.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
KBI identifies man shot by deputy after chase, crash in Andover
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect...
Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s briefing on BTK investigation
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of Joanne Johnson as a...
No arrests made in Augusta woman’s homicide, family, neighbors concerned

Latest News

Kansas' largest pumpkin
Showing off Kansas' agriculture at the Kansas State Fair
It's just one competition that brings hundreds of animals from all across the U.S. to...
Kansas State Fair sheep competition
For 75 years, South Hutchinson United Methodist Church has been a fan favorite, selling its...
Food of the Kansas State Fair
Today, fairgoers can get in for just a dollar, or for free with your Dillons Plus Card.
Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair