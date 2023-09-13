Man charged with child endangerment, battery in boat crash that severely injured Haysville girl

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter continues to recover in the hospital.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The driver of a boat involved in a Memorial Day weekend crash on Winfield Lake that severely injured a 10-year-old girl faces charges filed in Cowley County District Court.

The complaint against Jacob Taylor Williams contains 14 total counts on charges including aggravated battery, child endangerment and boating under the influence of alcohol. Rielynn Martin suffered a traumatic brain injury in the May 26 crash. A second child suffered less severe injuries.

Martin’s injuries included a fractured skull. A lengthy recovery included a couple weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Neb., making the move from Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

A little more than a month after the crash, Martin returned home to Haysville. The charges against Williams come more than three months since the crash happened.

