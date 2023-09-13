Mild again Thursday

Highs in the mid to upper 70s
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days before areas of rain return to parts of Kansas Thursday night and Friday.

It will be a cool start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through western Kansas Thursday night. Activity will continue over western Kansas on Friday before some of the showers and storms move into the eastern part of the state Friday evening and into Friday night.

Rainfall amounts of up to a half inch are possible over western Kansas, while amounts over central and eastern Kansas will generally remain less than one quarter inch.

The rain will exit the state Friday night, and dry weather is expected for the weekend. Temperatures will get a bit warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday before low to mid 80s return on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 59

Fri: High: 75 Mostly cloudy; slight chance of evening/overnight storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 59 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 56 Sunny.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; chance of overnight storms.

