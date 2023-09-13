New York sex trafficking victim found in Hutchinson, suspect arrested

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile victim of sex trafficking, a runaway from New York, was found in Hutchinson.

On Monday, Reno County sheriff’s deputies went to a home to find the child from New York. During the investigation of how the runaway arrived in Reno County, it was discovered that the 20-year-old suspect, David Gingerich of Ohio, went to the child’s home and took her back to Ohio, then to the residence in the 3600 block of South Herren Road in Hutchinson.

Once the runaway was taken from the home by deputies, she told the authorities she had been sexually assaulted by Gingerich, who has since been arrested for aggravated sex trafficking, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. His bond has been set at $350,000.

Gingerich made his first court appearance Wednesday morning and is awaiting formal charges.

