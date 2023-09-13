Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler

The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for murder and child abuse in connection with the death of the couple's one-year-old daughter, Aramar Zubiate.(Ford County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Sep. 13, 2023
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department arrested a woman and her live-in boyfriend in the death of the couple’s one-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, officers were called to St. Catherine Hospital in Dodge City to investigate the death of Aramar Zubiate. Detectives noticed a significant injury to the little girl’s head. An autopsy performed in Kansas City showed a significant skull fracture and blunt force impact, indicating a likely homicide, police said.

On Friday, Sept. 8, detectives located Rachel Zubiate, 19, and Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and arrested them in connection to Aramar’s death.

Police filed a case with the Ford County Attorney’s Office requesting charges for first-degree homicide and child abuse. The couple was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 11, and are each being held on $250,000 bond.

