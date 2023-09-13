Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department arrested a woman and her live-in boyfriend in the death of the couple’s one-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, officers were called to St. Catherine Hospital in Dodge City to investigate the death of Aramar Zubiate. Detectives noticed a significant injury to the little girl’s head. An autopsy performed in Kansas City showed a significant skull fracture and blunt force impact, indicating a likely homicide, police said.

On Friday, Sept. 8, detectives located Rachel Zubiate, 19, and Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and arrested them in connection to Aramar’s death.

Police filed a case with the Ford County Attorney’s Office requesting charges for first-degree homicide and child abuse. The couple was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 11, and are each being held on $250,000 bond.

