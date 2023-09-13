Police ask for help in search for man in connection with NW Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reached out to the public Tuesday, sharing a photo of a 19-year-old man they’re looking for in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Memory Lane, near West Street and Zoo Boulevard. Police identify the man they’re looking for as Louis Jackson.

Police say in the shooting, reported about 2 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was wounded and died from his injuries at a Wichita hospital. Police said a woman on the scene suffered minor injuries from a bullet grazing her.

