Sedgwick County establishes moratorium on solar energy zoning applications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to establish a 180-day time frame for the receipt, review or approval of applications for solar energy conservation systems.

In, the commissioners imposed a moratorium on conditional use permits for wind and solar facilities. The purpose was for them to develop standards for these systems. The action resulted in changes to the Wichita and Sedgwick County unified zoning code which strictly prohibited wind energy conversion systems and imposed new regulations for solar systems. Recent moratoriums have been established in Johnson, Barton and Butler Counties.

Wednesday’s approval came after discussion of reviewing and updating standards and regulations, “especially during ever-evolving circumstances.” During the 180-day period, Metropolitan Area Department staff could review and potentially develop additional or alternative standards and regulations, which could then be considered by the planning commission and other entities. The period also provides planning staff time to review facts and studies, review standards, and consult with professionals and community members.

The moratorium does not affect residential use of solar, only commercial facilities. Personal and individual business use are not affected.

