SWAT responds to standoff in west Wichita, school on lockdown

SWAT and Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and Zoo Blvd. Black Traditional...
SWAT and Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and Zoo Blvd. Black Traditional Magnet School has been placed on lockdown because of it.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and High (Zoo Blvd.).

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm there is a barricaded subject in the area, and Black Traditional Magnet School has been placed on lockdown.

In an alert that was sent out to residents, Wichita police said this is a “very dangerous situation” and an “active threat.”

“Avoid the area if you can, or shelter in place in a safe location. Get to a basement if you can; otherwise, stay away from windows. For more information, monitor local media. Do not call 911 unless you need police, fire or EMS,” reads the alert.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person suffered critical injuries following a chase and shots fired near the Butler and...
Chase near Andover ends with deputy shooting, critically injuring man
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect...
Osage Co., Okla. Sheriff’s Office responds to DA’s briefing on BTK investigation
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
The Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of Joanne Johnson as a...
No arrests made in Augusta woman’s homicide, family, neighbors concerned

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Suicide rate on the rise in Sedgwick County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sedgwick County establishes moratorium on solar energy zoning applications
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
New York sex trafficking victim found in Hutchinson, suspect arrested
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler