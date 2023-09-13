SWAT responds to standoff in west Wichita, school on lockdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and High (Zoo Blvd.).

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm there is a barricaded subject in the area, and Black Traditional Magnet School has been placed on lockdown.

In an alert that was sent out to residents, Wichita police said this is a “very dangerous situation” and an “active threat.”

“Avoid the area if you can, or shelter in place in a safe location. Get to a basement if you can; otherwise, stay away from windows. For more information, monitor local media. Do not call 911 unless you need police, fire or EMS,” reads the alert.

