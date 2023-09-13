3 pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane

Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.
Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were injured in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike a few miles south of Kansas Star Casino.

All of the injured people were pedestrians struck by an 18-wheeler, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. One person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition.

Southbound lanes of I-35 near Mulvane were blocked off following the crash. As of around 10 a.m. Wednesday, northbound lanes were open but moving slowly.

12 News has a crew at the scene.

