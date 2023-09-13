Warmer Wednesday weather

Near normal highs in the lower 80s
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s as clouds slowly creep in from the west.

Our next weather maker will move into the state on Thursday. However, it looks unorganized with less moisture than the last one. Expect scattered showers/storms over western Kansas tomorrow into Friday, and over central/eastern Kansas Friday night into Saturday morning.

Neither heavy rain nor severe storms are expected around the state, but the unsettled weather will keep temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler than normal for mid-September.

However, summer is not over. Even though nothing hot is in the forecast, highs will return to the near normal lower to middle 80s early next week along with quite a bit of sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 76.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 75. Mostly cloudy; evening/overnight storm chances.

Sat: Low: 58. High: 77. Showers early, then mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 57. High: 83. Sunny, warmer.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 84. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

