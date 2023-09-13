WPD still in ‘staffing shortage crisis,’ how WPD pay compares to other regional departments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - How does Wichita Police pay compare to other police departments across the region? FactFinder wanted to know after our investigation showed WPD response times are sometimes leaving people waiting more than 10, 20, 30 minutes or even hours for officers to get on-scene.

WPD union president, David Inkelaar, said the City of Wichita must increase pay and benefits to attract more officers and retain current ones. Inkelaar said if there were more officers, the response times would be better. WPD is currently down 103 positions.

It’s up to Wichita City Manager Bob Layton to reopen the WPD’s current contract to change pay or benefits. Inkelaar said he recently met with human resources leadership to discuss the current contract, but Layton was not there.

Right now, Wichita Police officers make less than other regional departments. FactFinder looked at officer pay in the region Inkellar said when it comes to developing new WPD contracts, Layton uses regional departments for comparisons. FactFinder broke down the numbers in Kansas City, Kan,, Fort Worth, Tulsa and Omaha.

FactFinder compares Wichita Police pay to other departments across the region. WPD officers make less than other regional departments. (KWCH)

WPD officers make $46,869 a year while in the academy. WPD confirmed officers who have been employed for at least a year get bumped up to $54,633. The next year, officers make $55,999 and in the third year they make $57,399.

Tulsa, Oklahoma police confirmed with FactFinder, officers make more each year compared to WPD. In academy, TPD officers make $54,178. Officers employed for a year make $61,523. The next year, it’s bumped up to $64,046. And in year three, officers make $66,672, nearly $10,000 more than WPD.

In Kansas City, Kansas, for the academy, year one and year two, officers make $55,001. But, in their third year, the salary is bumped up to $66,399, nearly $10,000 more than WPD.

In Omaha, Nebraska police confirmed for the academy and year one, officers make $50,356. Then in year two, that number gets bumped up to $59,356. And in year three, the pay rises to $63,148, nearly $6,000 more than WPD.

In Forth Worth, Texas police confirmed for the academy, officers make $66,593. Officers who are on for a year get bumped up to $69,908. In year two, officers make $73,424. Then, in year three, their salary is $77,084, nearly $20,000 more than WPD.

Inkelaar told FactFinder, he should know more about WPD contracts this week and is optimistic Layton will reopen the current contract to increase pay and benefits.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com