All DAV Thrift Stores closed in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Disabled American Veteran (DAV) thrift stores in Wichita have closed their doors.

In an August 31 post on Facebook, the agency said the stores were “undergoing administrative restructuring” and would be closed temporarily. Another post on Sept. 13 stated that the stores would not be reopening.

Ed Hartman, Inspector General for DAV National, said DAV Wichita Chapter 4 had not filed a 990 tax form with the IRS for the last three years. In turn, the IRS revoked the organization’s tax-exempt status. DAV National a made aware in early August.

Hartman said the stores are fundraisers to meant provide free programming and services to veterans. He said the DAV Wichita was no longer able to provide those services, and the funds were being used to try and stabilize the organization.

DAV Wichita Chapter 4 has lost $990,000 over the last two years and currently has minimal or negative bank balances. Hartman said the chapter faced similar issues in 2016-17.

The chapter currently is working to identify individuals who can liquidate the stores, and the locations will be put up for sale. The money will then go back into the Chapter 4 account. After that, it will be evaluated to determine whether the chapter is viable,” according to Hartman.

He said DAV Wichita operates separately from the national organization but receives funding from the national organization to run local programs. Hartman said that was likely going to the failing stores. There were five locations in Wichita.

