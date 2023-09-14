Investigation underway after decapitated elk found along I-70 near Colby

State law enforcement officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks ask for the...
State law enforcement officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks ask for the public’s help in their efforts to find out who cut the head off of an elk found Wednesday morning along Interstate 70, east of Colby.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - State law enforcement officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks ask for the public’s help in their efforts to find out who cut the head off of an elk found Wednesday morning along Interstate 70, east of Colby.

The department of wildlife and parks said a vehicle reportedly hit the elk and believe the illegal removal of the animal’s head happened early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the wildlife and parks department’s northwest region by calling 785-260-1149.

