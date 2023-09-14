Multiple people shot with air soft guns in McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which people said they were shot by airsoft guns.

The incidents happened on Wednesday within the city limits of McPherson. Police said the victims reported that the shots came from a dark in color Ford or Toyota pickup.

If you have any information regarding the incident or know who the individual(s) are, contact the McPherson County CrimeStoppers at (620) 241-1122 or download the free P3 App to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. McPD Case 2023-1303 and 2023-1305.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com