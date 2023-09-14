Rain chances come back to Kansas today and Friday

Rain returns to the state today and tomorrow.
Rain returns to the state today and tomorrow.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our next weather maker will move into the state today. Isolated showers and storms over western Kansas this afternoon and evening will find their way into central and eastern Kansas on Friday into early Saturday.

Neither heavy rain nor severe storms are expected around the state, but the unsettled weather will keep temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-September. The best chance of getting wet in the Wichita area will take place after 4 pm Friday through sunrise Saturday.

Summer is not over. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees on Saturday will be replaced by highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Looking ahead… scattered storm chances come back to Kansas Tuesday and Wednesday nights followed by the main event next Thursday and Friday. On the other side of the storms, expect much cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 75.

Sat: Low: 59. High: 80. Showers early, then mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 85. Sunny, warmer.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 87. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 61. High: 85. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 83. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances

