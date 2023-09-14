‘Ring of Fire’: 1 month until annular solar eclipse

On January 4, 2011, the Hinode satellite captured breathtaking images of an annular solar...
On January 4, 2011, the Hinode satellite captured breathtaking images of an annular solar eclipse.(NASA/HINODE/XRT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America on Saturday, October 14. It will be visible to millions of people in the Western Hemisphere.

The solar eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, will be in its path.

Kansas will see nearly 80 percent of the eclipse with it beginning in Wichita around 10:21 a.m. and peaking at 11:47 a.m. The eclipse will end around 1:20 p.m., according to Eclipse2024.org.

Annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 is 6 months away
Annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 is 6 months away(PRNewswire)

Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it will appear smaller than the sun and not completely cover the star, according to NASA, creating a “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

Stargazers viewing the annular eclipse should wear proper eye protection because the moon never completely covers the sun,

NASA: 2023 Annular Eclipse
Eclipse2024.org

