Salina high school students gain real-world experience in school-spirit display

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The addition of a seven-foot mustang statue puts school spirit on display at Salina Central High School. Among students walking the school’s halls is a group that gained real-world welding experience as part of the project that brought the mustang to life.

“I can say I built something really cool that’s super nice, and everyone thinks it’s really amazing,” said senior Ashley Lawler, among the students who built the mustang statue in their metal shop class.

Fellow senior Eva Arb said students can take much of what they learn in the class into the real world, lessons that can benefit careers down the road.

Metal shop instructor Cole Dow said the project provided a variety of experiences.

“Giving students purpose and direction, and just allowing them to have that motivation, it focuses them,” Dow said.

He said the motivation comes in seeing lessons result in tangible projects. Soon, the metal shop students will be working on their next challenge, a cougar statue for Salina South High School. As students learn to weld for the first time, Dow said he wants to make sure they have a legacy to leave behind, as his previous classes did.

“I’m trying to make sure we have forward direction and this isn’t just a one-and-done thing,” he said. “I really want to make students understand this is a program you can develop and get really good at.”

Students are getting more than a high school education with the projects. The students can earn 13 college credits and earn certification industry leaders are looking for, Dow said.

