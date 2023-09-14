Scattered rain chances, but amounts won’t be overly heavy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for rain showers will continue in Kansas through Friday night, with heaviest amounts likely to focus over western Kansas with the potential of .50-1″. Severe storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, especially for Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average. Highs on Friday will be coolest in the northwest with low 60s, but farther east, many areas will warm into the low 70s.

Showers will gradually taper off Friday night from west to east and by Saturday, look for more sunshine. Highs will gradually warm back to the 75-80 degree range.

Sunday and the beginning of next week looks warmer with most of the state climbing back above 80 degrees. We will be in a pattern that could yield more rain in the coming days. A big system setting up west of the Rockies later next week may bring several days of showers and storms. Updates to come as we get closer in time.

Wichita area forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers possible. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; scattered rain showers possible. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 59.

Sat: High: 79 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 55 Sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 64 A few AM showers, then partly cloudy with a few overnight storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

