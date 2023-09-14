Train derails west of Wellington

(WEAU)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Sumner County.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:15 p.m. 16 cars jumped the tracks between Chicasksia Road (K-49 S) and Mayfield Road.

The sheriff’s office said the train was carrying hazardous materials, but they were not on the part of the train the crashed.

No one was hurt, and crews were called out to clear the scene.

