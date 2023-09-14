Video playlist: Deer season begins in Kansas

By Max Dutton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may start seeing more orange out in the fields of Kansas. It’s a busy time of year for hunters as deer season started this week.

Max Dutton previews this year’s season and talks with experts about safety tips and other important information you need to know if you’re planning on taking part.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC...
Adam Sandler announces December tour stop at INTRUST Bank Arena
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler
Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.
3 injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane
SWAT and Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and Zoo Blvd. Black Traditional...
West Wichita incident that led to school lockdown, cleared
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Kansas deer season 5
Kansas deer season 4
Kansas deer season 3
Kansas deer season 2