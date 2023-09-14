Workshop Saturday assists those with suspended driver’s licenses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Racial Profiling Board is holding its annual Driver’s License Suspension & Revocation Workshop on Saturday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E 19th Street North in Wichita.

The workshop is designed to inform people how the 2021 Senate Bill 127 can work for them. Six attorneys will be on-site to help people with suspended licenses get them reinstated.

“If you come you can file a hardship application, find out if you qualify. You can find out the status of your license. Usually, the line is quite long to sit with an attorney, but that attorney will help you look up those things. And, while you’re waiting to see an attorney, you can hear from our wonderful panelists to learn all different sorts of things,” said Faith Martion with the Racial Profiling Board.

Roughly, 50,000 Wichitans had a suspended license as of December 2022.

