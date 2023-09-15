Air ambulance transports 1 of 3 people injured in Butler County crash
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries and two others are in serious condition following a crash in Butler County.
Newton Fire/EMS is on the scene of the multi-vehicle accident near NW 150th and Butler Road, just south of Elbing.
“Medic 2 crew treated one patient in critical condition before transferring the patient to an air ambulance for transport to a trauma center. Two other patients in serious condition were transported by Butler Co EMS,” said the emergency agency.
