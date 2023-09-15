Air ambulance transports 1 of 3 people injured in Butler County crash

One person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in a crash near Elbing...
One person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in a crash near Elbing in Butler County on Friday.(Newton Fire/EMS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries and two others are in serious condition following a crash in Butler County.

Newton Fire/EMS is on the scene of the multi-vehicle accident near NW 150th and Butler Road, just south of Elbing.

“Medic 2 crew treated one patient in critical condition before transferring the patient to an air ambulance for transport to a trauma center. Two other patients in serious condition were transported by Butler Co EMS,” said the emergency agency.

This afternoon B-Shift crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident near Elbing. Medic 2 crew treated one patient...

Posted by Newton Fire/EMS on Friday, September 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
On Wednesday, it was announced that all DAV Thrift Stores in Wichita had closed and would not...
Donations piling up after DAV Thrift Stores close in Wichita
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary
On January 4, 2011, the Hinode satellite captured breathtaking images of an annular solar...
‘Ring of Fire’: 1 month until annular solar eclipse

Latest News

The eastbound lanes of Kellogg are closed near Maize Road in Wichita while crews perform...
EB Kellogg closed at Maize Road due to emergency bridge work
Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.
3 injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane
One person died from injuries in a crash on U.S.-54 near Tawakoni Road, between Andover and...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office working to identify pedestrian killed on Highway 54
Circle school district logo
School district identifies teen killed in crash involving bus on K-254