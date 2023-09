WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The eastbound lanes of U.S. 54 (Kellogg) are closed near Maize Road for emergency bridge repair.

The Kansas Department of Transportation in Wichita said the road should be reopened around 8 p.m.

