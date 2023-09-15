Good eats at the Kansas State Fair

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Call it Tasty Thursday.

12 News was out at the Kansas State Fair trying out some fair favorites and some “healthier” options.

Plus, we visited the Sheep, Swine and Goat building for a look at piglets being born.

You only have a few days left to make it out to the fair. If you’re planning on coming out, be sure to stop by the 12 News booth and enter the drawing for your chance to win a brand new television.

