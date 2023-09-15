Kansas woman sentenced for insurance fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for insurance fraud, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced on Friday.

Carolyn Engelhardt, 30, pleaded guilty in the District Court of Norton County on July 25, 2023, to one felony count of a fraudulent insurance act after she submitted a fraudulent auto claim to her insurance company for a loss that occurred prior to her purchasing the auto coverage.

She was sentenced on Monday to 18 months probation with 10 months underlying prison time if her probation is violated. Engelhardt also was assessed a $500 fine and associated court costs.

“Purchasing insurance after an accident and then filing a claim, or ‘past-posting’, is fraud which costs all Kansans in the form of increased premiums every year,” Schmidt said. “The Department will continue pursuing penalties against anyone committing insurance fraud in Kansas.”

The Kansas Insurance Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com