MDMA edges closer to approval for PTSD

Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk...
Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk therapy has proven effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD, according to a study published in Nature magazine.(WPIX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Patients may soon be able to use psychedelic MDMA to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk therapy has proven effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD, according to a study published in Nature magazine.

Maps Public Benefit Corporation, the company behind the prescription psychedelic, said it is hoping the study is enough evidence to convince regulators to legalize the drug and plans to submit its results to the Food and Drug Administration to build its case for approval.

PTSD affects about 5% of adults in America, many of whom are combat veterans, victims of child abuse and sexual assault survivors.

Doctors say current treatment options only help about 50% of patients.

MDMA-assisted therapy was granted “breakthrough” status by the FDA in 2017, which allows the development of promising experimental drugs to be fast-tracked.

The study’s lead author said if the drug is approved, it would be the first new treatment for PTSD in over 20 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, it was announced that all DAV Thrift Stores in Wichita had closed and would not...
Donations piling up after DAV Thrift Stores close in Wichita
A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary
On January 4, 2011, the Hinode satellite captured breathtaking images of an annular solar...
‘Ring of Fire’: 1 month until annular solar eclipse

Latest News

FILE - Hugh Jackman, right., and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of Apple...
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared
Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.
Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers
FILE - United Airlines jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport...
A United jet dropped 28,000 feet in eight minutes after pilots feared a loss of cabin pressure
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base