Oil spill near Kansas wetlands prompts urgent response to contain contamination

The Rattlesnake Creek flows up to the wetlands, but after the oil leak, the EPA is working to make sure only water keeps flowing.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An oil leak just west of a federally-protected area has government officials working quickly to stop the contamination from moving down stream. The leak’s source is a disposal pipe over a creek near the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

In Stafford County, Rattlesnake Creek flows up to the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge but after an oil and brine leak Tuesday, the EPA is working to make sure it’s only water that keeps floating.

“A line that ran to a disposal well nearby, there was a leak in that line that just happened to be right over the creek here,” said EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Daniel O’Crowley.

After the EPA was made aware of the broken line, it was shut off to stop the leaking.

“We have impacts to about four miles down stream, so must of it within three miles, and there’s a little bit beyond that point,” O’Crowley said.

Now, they’re working to remove oil from Rattlesnake Creek.

“They’re fortifying a dam, that basically, it’s constructed in a way that it allows the water through but not the oil,” O’Crowley said.

He said the pads they’re using in the cleanup process should remove most of the oil.

“As far as the oil impact, I think we have a pretty good handle on it now. There’s some rain coming, so we’re really trying to prepare for that, make sure nothing gets washed out. But I think we’re in a good spot right now,” O’Crowley said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC...
Adam Sandler announces December tour stop at INTRUST Bank Arena
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler
SWAT and Wichita police are on the scene of a standoff near 9th and Zoo Blvd. Black Traditional...
West Wichita incident that led to school lockdown, cleared
Three pedestrians injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike.
3 injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Oil in Quivira National Wildlife Refuge
EPA responds to oil spill near Quivira National Wildlife Refuge
The expiration date on the current UAW contracts is here.
What does it mean for you?: Looming autoworkers’ strike raises concerns about ripple effects
Workshop Saturday assists those with suspended driver’s licenses
A new bill aims to make it easier for people to get their suspended driver's license restored.
Drivers License Suspension & Revocation Workshop