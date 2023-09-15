Rain not thwarting excitement for rides, games, competitions as state fair begins to wind down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain on the Kansas State Fair’s second and final Friday didn’t thwart the enthusiasm for the displays, projects, animals, rides, games and competitions. At the KWCH booth Friday afternoon — the final weekday of the fair — 12 News Weekend Anchor/Chief Investigative Reporter Hailey Tucker spotlighted a skilled horse-riding competition and a popular, historic ride that’s provided spooky entertainment for generations of Kansans.

Friday in the arena, fairgoers could see a competition in which trained riders guide horses through a course. The animals show off skills in agility and following commands. 12 News gained insight into what it takes to train the animals from Matt Perrier, a Kansas rancher whose children are involved with 4-H.

“Some horses are accustomed to those obstacles. Some horses are very even keeled and mild mannered and it’s no challenge. But it does take a lot of practice,” Perrier said.

When it comes to rides, Ye Old Mill is a staple of the Kansas State Fair that provides an early taste of Halloween spirt with dark tunnels, costumed characters and animatronics designed to startle and fright. Ye Old Mill has been at the fair for more than 100 years.

“There’s people who come in here who are in their 80s and stuff that (have) been riding it for a long time, every year,” said Ye Old Mill Manager Richard Brown.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com