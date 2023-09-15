Rain tonight, turning warmer this weekend

Scattered showers will continue overnight
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered rain will continue tonight, then dry and warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

Scattered showers will continue to move across the state tonight. Showers could linger by daybreak Saturday over south central and southeast Kansas before rain moves out of the state by late in the morning.

It will be a cool start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a return to sunshine.

Even warmer weather is expected on Sunday with sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Warmer weather will continue throughout next week with highs remaining in the 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday before better rain chances return at the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: Light. Low: 60

Tomorrow: A few showers early, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 56

Sun: High: 85 Sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 64 Chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $20,000 ring and no one knows where it is. The woman it belongs to contacted FactFinder for...
Salina jewelry store announces closure following questions into missing $20,000 ring
On Wednesday, it was announced that all DAV Thrift Stores in Wichita had closed and would not...
Donations piling up after DAV Thrift Stores close in Wichita
The Dodge City Police Department arrested Andrew Phaengsy, 21, and Rachel Zubiate, 19, for...
Parents arrested, accused of child abuse in death of Dodge City toddler
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary
On January 4, 2011, the Hinode satellite captured breathtaking images of an annular solar...
‘Ring of Fire’: 1 month until annular solar eclipse

Latest News

what's next
Shower/storm chances stick around today
Chances end by Saturday morning
Scattered rain chances, but amounts won’t be overly heavy
Rain returns to the state today and tomorrow.
Rain chances come back to Kansas today and Friday
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Mild again Thursday