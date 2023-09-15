Rain tonight, turning warmer this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered rain will continue tonight, then dry and warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

Scattered showers will continue to move across the state tonight. Showers could linger by daybreak Saturday over south central and southeast Kansas before rain moves out of the state by late in the morning.

It will be a cool start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a return to sunshine.

Even warmer weather is expected on Sunday with sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Warmer weather will continue throughout next week with highs remaining in the 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday before better rain chances return at the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: Light. Low: 60

Tomorrow: A few showers early, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 56

Sun: High: 85 Sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon/overnight storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 64 Chance of showers and storms.

