Sen. Roger Marshall hosts roundtable discussion on mental health and farming

The Kansas Farm Bureau said the goal is to make mental health tool kits available in all 105 counties.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall hosted a roundtable discussion in Wichita on the topic of mental health, specifically those in the farming community.

Farmer and rancher suicides are more than three times the national average. Many from the agriculture community joined the senator to talk about what can be done and what is already being done to bring the issue to the forefront.

“Another area we’re doing is making available a mental health tool kit to all of our county farm bureaus, we have a county farm bureau in all 105 kansas counties making people aware of mental health and what we can do,” said Kansas Farm Bureau 4th District Director Steve McCloud.

The Kansas Farm Bureau has been looking into the issue for the past year. The agency said it’s seeing a higher rate of suicide in first-generation farmers but adds the pressure is real for all.

