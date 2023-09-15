Shower/storm chances stick around today

By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says while it is a quiet start to the day in the Wichita area, showers and storms are ongoing over western Kansas. Expect the activity to decrease in both coverage and intensity as it moves into central Kansas this afternoon and evening.

Neither heavy rain nor severe storms are expected around the state, but the clouds and unsettled weather conditions will keep temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-September.

Summer is not over. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees on Saturday will be replaced by highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead… a slow-moving storm system over the Rockies next week will eject several pieces of energy across Kansas. Timing each round of showers/storms is difficult this far out, but next week looks wet with both heavy rain and severe storms a possibility.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 80.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 85. Sunny, warmer.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 87. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 84. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storm chances.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 82. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storm chances.

