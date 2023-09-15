Social media threat against Wichita schools not considered credible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools says it’s aware of a threat against schools circulating on social media.

A USD 259 spokesperson tells 12 News it’s notified Wichita Police of a post suggesting violence Friday and Saturday against school buildings in north Wichita. The school district says it does not consider the threats to be credible. 12 News has reached out to Wichita Police for more information.

