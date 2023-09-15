Week of Sept. 18: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on agriculture.

MONDAY: Maintenance Technician (1st Shift) | Purina Animal Nutrition | Wichita | $27 - $31 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 years of age or older •Basic computer skills •Shift schedules that include days, nights, and weekends, some holidays and periodic overtime | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12637587 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, Incentive Pay, 401K and more! | Purina Animal Nutrition has 1 additional job posting on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Service Technician | PrairieLand Partners | Wichita | $19 - $23 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Valid Driver’s License •1 or more years of experience performing service repairs is preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12673959 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K, Continuous Training and Development Program. | PrairieLand Partners has 1 additional job posting on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Conversion Operator | Mears Fertilizer Inc. | El Dorado | $17 with a $3,000 signing bonus | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Valid Driver’s License, willing and able to obtain Class A CDL | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12676020 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance with premium paid by Mears, Vision, Dental, 401(k) with company match, Life insurance, YMCA Discount. | Mears Fertilizer Inc has 2 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS. KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Production Worker - Harvest | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | $18 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent • 1 year of experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12641235 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance, 401K. | Creekstone Farms has 19 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Final Assembler | Harper Industries, Inc | Harper | $$16 - $18 | Qualifications: •Some High School or less • Ability to lift 50lbs • Ability to use hand and power tools- drill, grinders, and impacts | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12661312 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, 401K. | Harper Industries, Inc has 3 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

